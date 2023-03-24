Omaha rail workers rally on Friday with demands for paid sick leave

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha freight rail workers are once again rallying for paid sick leave.

Rail workers demonstrated on Friday to put pressure on BNSF. Some members in attendance are members of the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division.

While not a strike, one rally-goer told 3 News Now it was still critical to show up.

"We came out here to send BNSF and Berkshire Hathaway a message, that for all we've given through the pandemic and to keep our rail safe even as they've cut our resources and cut our manpower, we demand paid sick leave," said Ash Anderson, a BNSF employee and a local union leader for the Brotherhood of Maintenance and Way.

Workers also rallied in support of a proposal in the Nebraska Legislature to require two-person rail crews.

