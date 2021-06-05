Omaha ready for economic impact of USA Swim Trials

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha welcomed the return of the USA Swim Trials Friday; many big events were canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, like Swim Trials, College World Series, and NCAA Basketball.

David Brown, President of Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce estimates the city lost around $250 million in economic impact.

“Every four years we have to bid for this, compete for this,” Brown said. “It’s always a lot of hard work in between. So when last year was so really uncertain and we were able to bring it back this year it’s just a great way to kick off the summer and all of the activities that are going to happen in Omaha.”

The good news: local businesses are ready for that economic impact this year! And he said it will help add some confidence back into our economy too.

“If the swim trials can come back and we can have this kind of a great experience then why not expand our horizons more and start thinking about getting back into doing more things that we always like to do in Omaha,” Brown said.

We have athletes from every state here in Omaha competing in the swim trials - more than 1,400 swimmers from 13 to 39-years old.

