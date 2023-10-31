Omaha receives $20 million check to use for affordable housing

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha is trying to increase its affordable housing. Mayor Jean Stothert accepted a $20 million check Monday that should help.

“But look at this as an incentive,” said Stothert. “It incentivizes more developers to invest in building affordable housing, and it makes it more financially capable to do that.”

The regional director for HUD or Housing and Urban Development presented the check.

Omaha will set up a loan pool that prospective housing developers can tap into. The housing will be for specific areas in need of revitalization.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.