Omaha reports 32 homicides in 2021, down from 37 in 2020

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The number of homicides reported in Omaha declined to 32 in 2021, but that remained higher than the four years before killings spiked in 2020.

Omaha police said the number of homicides in Nebraska’s largest city declined about 14% from 2020′s 37.

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said his department’s goal is to return to the 14-year lows of 2018 and 2019 when 22 and 23 homicides were reported respectively.

But Schmaderer said the fact that ten of last year's homicide victims were teens is a concern.

Police Capt. Steve Cerveny said the level of gang activity in the city is also worrisome.

