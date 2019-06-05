Menu

Omaha resident getting ready to mow grass finds serpent

Posted: 12:08 PM, Jun 05, 2019
Updated: 2019-06-05 21:59:00Z
Courtesy: Omaha Police Department
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Many of us check our grass before mowing. Today, a person in Omaha found something you don't often see on a Nebraska lawn...a python!

Today, the Omaha Police Department (OPD) and the Nebraska Humane Society (NHS) responded to the home near 71st and Pratt Streets to help rescue a large snake.

OPD thanked NHS for their quick response and NHS said the snake looked healthy.

The NHS's VP of Field Operations Mark Langan gave us more information about the snake. He said it's a 5-foot ball python which is legal and popular. He assumed the snake must have escaped from a nearby house or was dumped by somebody. The Nebraska Humane Society will hold the snake for three days and then it either will get adopted out or go to a snake sanctuary.

