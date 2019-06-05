Omaha resident getting ready to mow grass finds serpent

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Many of us check our grass before mowing. Today, a person in Omaha found something you don't often see on a Nebraska lawn...a python!

Today, the Omaha Police Department (OPD) and the Nebraska Humane Society (NHS) responded to the home near 71st and Pratt Streets to help rescue a large snake.

OPD thanked NHS for their quick response and NHS said the snake looked healthy.

Some calls turn into a photo opp more than police work. Found in a yard near 71st & Pratt. Resident found it while getting ready to mow his yard. Thanks @NEHumaneSociety for the quick response. They say it looks healthy 🤷🏼‍♂️ #OPD via @OPDOfcBettin pic.twitter.com/vfFhvZabsu — Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) June 5, 2019

The NHS's VP of Field Operations Mark Langan gave us more information about the snake. He said it's a 5-foot ball python which is legal and popular. He assumed the snake must have escaped from a nearby house or was dumped by somebody. The Nebraska Humane Society will hold the snake for three days and then it either will get adopted out or go to a snake sanctuary.