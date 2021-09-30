Watch
Omaha residents charged with COVID relief fraud

Three Omaha residents have been charged with COVID relief fraud.
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Three Omaha residents have been charged with COVID relief fraud.

The United States Attorney's Office charged 42-year-old Tamika Cross, 44-year-old Ronnie Cross, and 51-year-old Davida Anderson with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering.

The indictment alleges that they each engaged in a scheme to defraud lenders in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The PPP was part of the CARES Act that Congress enacted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The indictment also alleges that the trio submitted fraudulent applications for more than $2 million in PPP loans on behalf of businesses that were not in operation and that they obtained approximately $489,000.00 in PPP loan proceeds.

The maximum possible penalty if convicted is 20 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, a three-year term of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment.

