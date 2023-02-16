Omaha residents, snow removal companies responded to latest winter storm

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, people across the Omaha metro and beyond needed shovels, snow blowers as well as plow trucks.

The latest round of winter weather dumped several inches of snow Thursday morning. For AJ Watson, the owner of AJ Landscaping, it was better late than never.

"I just kept looking outside it wasn’t snowing, but then it came," he said.

Watson enjoys weather like this. Clearing the NP Dodge driveway near 90th and Dodge St. has been his focus all day.

He does snow removal in the winter and landscaping the rest of the year. The storm gives him the chance to make a few extra bucks he could put to good use.

"We could buy some new trucks and some new equipment, just trying to re-up and get some new stuff," Watson said.

Meanwhile, Brian Thompson just around the corner got his driveway ready for his plow service. He said the snow is a welcome sight for them.

"We missed a lot of big storms," Thompson said. "I think it’s probably tough for a lot of these lawn services and other companies that do snow removal."

Thompson relies on a plow service to clear out the driveway of his condo. While his driveway is taken care of, he admits he does have to deal with snow-covered roads.

"We’re not a through street so it’s easier to forget that we exist," Thompson said.

Thompson and Watson are looking on the bright side as they clean up from this winter storm.

"We need the moisture," Thompson said.

