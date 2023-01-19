Omaha residents spend Thursday cleaning up slush and snow

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The winter storm has come and gone. Thursday was the time to deal with the aftermath.

A little snow didn't prevent Loann Hafits from achieving a clean driveway.

Meanwhile across the street, Ginger Waltermire was gassing up the snowblower and was happy about the smaller snow totals.

“Well a lot less snow than expected which I guess maybe makes it easier for the snow blowing other than the slush,” said Waltermire.

Slush was probably the biggest obstacle for neighbors cleaning up in Deer Creek.

“The little snowblower didn't like it, there's a lot of slush underneath so it drug quite a bit,” said Hafits.

So, whatever the snowblowers couldn't get, the shovels could. So long as we're doing it the right way.

“You get down here and then you lift up and straight up with your knees so as you go down and back up then you don't hurt your back,” said Hafits.

And once the work is finally done.

“Go in and relax,” said Hafits.

“Just stay warm and safe,” said Waltermire.

