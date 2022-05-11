Omaha residents weigh in on downtown redevelopment plan

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Residents of Omaha discussed the redevelopment plan for downtown on Tuesday.

This includes Mutual of Omaha's plan to relocate its headquarters to the W. Dale Clark Library site.

Mutual would also acquire the city-owned block east of the library.

Plans include a parking garage with more than 2,000 spaces.

"The fact is, our downtown has lost 21,000 jobs since 1963, and so with the vision and commitment of Mutual of Omaha, we're ready to change that narrative and usher in a new era of prosperity for our downtown," said real estate developer Jason Lanoha.

"Looking into some sort of development that is not a skyscraper, that allows people to move in and out of it that aren't just people that work for a large corporation would be very beneficial, currently the library does that," said opponent Decker Gabriel-Woods.

Council members will vote next Tuesday on the agreement.

