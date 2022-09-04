Omaha restaurant holds 'Princess and Superheros' themed breakfast for families before Labor Day

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — There are many ways to celebrate Labor Day, but one Omaha area restaurant celebrated in a way that the whole family can enjoy.

OVER EASY is a family-themed restaurant that said that they have seen a sizable turnout for this free event.

The staff told 3 News Now that the reason for holding such an event is to continue building a community presence as they have for the past nine years.

The plates were stacked with tasty treats such as Spiderman waffles, Olaf pancakes, princess pop tarts and of course the usual suspects like bacon and eggs. Sno cones were also provided by Spectrum Snoballs.

After guests ate, they could take pictures with all the different characters, burn some calories on in the bounce house and get their faces painted.

You could definitely say this was a super way to kick off the Labor Day weekend.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.