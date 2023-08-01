Omaha restaurant Stirnella to permanently close August 31
Stirnella Bar and Kitchen is seen in the Blackstone District of Omaha, Neb. on Oct. 16, 2022. The restaurant is a gastropub style eatery, with a name stemming from the scientific name for Nebraska's state bird, the Western Meadowlark.
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha restaurant, Stirnella, announced in a Facebook post it will permanently close its doors on Aug. 31.
