Omaha Restaurant Week makes its return after 3-year hiatus

Thirty-four Omaha-area restaurants are participating, offering discounted three-course dinners for $30, $40 or $50 per person.
Posted at 10:21 PM, Sep 14, 2023
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Restaurant Week is back after a three-year break. It returns on Friday and lasts through September 24.

Thirty-four Omaha-area restaurants are participating, offering discounted three-course dinners for $30, $40 or $50 per person. Five percent of all menu item sales will go to Food Bank For the Heartland.

Even if you've checked it out in past years, you will find something new to try.

“There are many new restaurants participating this year, and actually more than half the restaurants are either new to Omaha or new to the event itself,” said Erin O'Brien, Director of Marketing at Visit Omaha.

You can find a list of participating restaurants by clicking here.

