Omaha rings in the New Year with firework spectacular

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Saturday was the last night of the Holiday Lights Festival. And to top it off, the New Year's Eve fireworks spectacular downtown kicked off at 7 p.m.

It was a firework show produced by J and M Displays, with music to go along with it that was developed specifically for this event. To ring in the new year spectators were encouraged to listen to the soundtrack that went along with the colors in the sky from their cars.

"They really have a great event out here. We have attended it a couple times prior to this. Lotta lights, lotta show,” said Mike Stanley, a Plattsmouth Resident who came to watch the show. “We came prepared with a lot of feastand I'm looking forward to eating it and seeing some lights burst up in the sky."

Cars packed the parking lots of the CHI Health event center to see the fireworks light up the sky ahead of 2023.

