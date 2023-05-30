Omaha RiverFront reopening in August ahead of schedule

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In a news release Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority announced that Heartland of America Park at The RiverFront and Lewis & Clark Landing at The RiverFront will both reopen to the public on August 18.

This reopening date is slightly ahead of the original projected timeline, according to the news release.

The RiverFront will offer 72 acres of public park space with Heartland of America Park and Lewis & Clark Landing providing 58 acres. In comparison, the Gene Leahy Mall at The RiverFront is about 14 acres.

Some of the permanent amenities at Heartland of America Park include:



A 100 thousand square foot event lawn

A year-round skate ribbon

A lakeside amphitheater

A scenic overlook of the Missouri River at the Farnam Pier Bocce Courts and more.

Permanent amenities in Lewis & Clark Landing include:



A destination playground (about four times the size of Gene Leahy Mall’s Arches Playground)

An Urban Beach

Sand volleyball courts

Pickleball courts and more.

More information is to come about grand opening events for these two parks as well as programming throughout the weekend to provide opportunities for local community partners to energize the space all year long.

The most up-to-date information can be found on The RiverFront’s online events calendar.

