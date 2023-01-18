Omaha road crews prepare for winter storm: 'It's going to be round the clock'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Where there's snow, there are snow plows. No doubt you'll be seeing both over these next few days.

With a storm like this, it's all hands on deck for road crews that work to keep streets clear and preparation is already underway.

3 News Now reporter Ron Johnson was live Wednesday morning when crews were filling up their salt trucks. He says it was pretty busy and he saw truck after truck come through getting all the salt they needed to treat the roads ahead of the storm.

We spoke with Omaha Public Works on their plan of attack for this storm. They're planning to keep their crews focused on the main routes throughout town while contracting out the work to plow side streets.

We wanted to know when work to clear out side streets starts.

"We're gonna look for that two inches mark. Once we have two inches of snow on the ground we'll send the contractors out to start hitting neighborhood and residential streets," said Austin Roswer with Omaha Public Works. "It's going to be round the clock and we're going to be in for a while because our contractors will go through and plow those neighborhoods off when we're done with the major and secondary streets, then we'll move into those neighborhoods and we'll put the salt down that'll help that to melt."

Crews are going to be clearing miles and miles of roadways and they ask you to make sure to give them plenty of room should you need to be out in this.

