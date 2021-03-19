Omaha Roller Derby looking for a new home; asking for input and suggestions

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — They are all geared up but soon the Omaha Roller Derby will have no place to skate.

"I don't know if I have the words for it. It was pretty devastating to hear...I don't know if all of us fully accepted it. It is sad to see this place go," said league administrator Crime Brulee.

"I am still in shock. I have been here half my life and it is my home...it is scary to see this go away," said a junior skater.

The skaters have until the end of April to vacate the "bunker" as the landlord is not renewing their lease. What makes this even more difficult is, because of COVID-19, they recently had some downtime to give the place a makeover.

The league requires them to have a 75 x 108 square-foot space with concrete or wood flooring. Budgeting and location are a top concern — they say it will be hard to top their current location.

"We have a wonderful area for a ticket booth, concessions, an area for all the gear and for teams to meet up," said one member.

Leaving the space that they have occupied for the past decade will be difficult.

"It's very scary starting over again...with costs and getting everything moved in and getting everything up the way we like it," added Crime.

The league has adult and junior skaters who said it is not just a practice ring and game venue they will be losing.

"Me and others have made this place one of our coping mechanisms and I can't imagine what I would do without it," said junior skater, Sour.

Keeping the team together is what pushes them forward.

"Wherever we do go, we will make it home," said Sour.

Currently, the team practices near 90th and Maple Streets. They have to be out by April 30.

If you have a location that would be a great fit, you can contact them on their Facebook page or at ord.league1@gmail.com.

