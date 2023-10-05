Omaha sees 'rash' of mail theft; collection boxes at three post offices hit in last week

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha has seen a recent "rash" of mail theft, a source with knowledge of the situation told 3 News Now.

It includes break-ins at collection boxes at three metro post offices: Boys Town, Northwest and Millard, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. 3 News Now noticed several posts about home mailbox theft online and dug in to learn more.

Anyone who dropped off mail at the collection boxes between the following times and knows the mail has not been delivered should report it to the postal inspector by calling (877) 876-2455, the inspection service says:



Boys Town Post Office: Saturday, September 30, 5:30 p.m. – Monday, October 2 7:30 a.m.

Northwest Post Office: Thursday, September 28 5:00 p.m. – Friday, September 29 3:00 p.m.

Millard Post Office: Thursday, September 28 5:00 p.m. – Friday, September 29 5:00 p.m.

Micheala Barboza said each mailbox on her southwest Omaha cul de sac and nearby was left open on a morning about a week ago.

"It feels kind of violating that someone was going through our mail," she said. "Because there's a lot of sensitive information that comes through the mail."

A neighbor told 3 News Now they believe most on the block remembered to bring their mail in. But Barboza said she didn't, so believes she may have had mail stolen that night. In case there was a credit card application, she froze her credit.

"I have started grabbing it first thing when I get home just to make sure I don't leave anything in the box overnight," she said.

But outgoing mail in the box can be dangerous, too.

Seventy-two-year-old Lino Stuto left a utility check in his Millard home's mailbox in August. His home's security system shows, about 15 minutes later, someone driving up and taking the check, said his daughter Natalie Stuto.

The thief changed the name on the "pay to" line and the amount, Natalie said.

"He (Lino) was very upset," she said. "He's older, so the solution of, 'just don't put things in your mailbox ... he didn't take that well."

That bank didn't catch it, but luckily, Lino did.

The postal inspector has tips for avoiding mail theft online here.

Mail theft can be reported here.

