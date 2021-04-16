Omaha set to launch another electric scooter pilot program

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert’s Office, two companies will participate in the city’s 2021 electric scooter pilot program.

The two companies participating are Spin and Lime. Spin participated in the city’s 2019 and 2020 pilot programs. Spin took part in the 2020 pilot program. Both responded to a Request for Proposals to operate in Omaha for up to four years.

Based on the 2019 and 2020 programs, Park Omaha made some recommendations to the city moving forward:

The city should enter into agreements with one or more operators for 1-4 years, using the criteria established for the 2020 pilot

The scooter program will expand to designated "equity zones" to promote mobility

Develop scooter charging infrastructure

Develop a fee structure

Create a strategic mobility plan for downtown

"Alternate modes of transportation are increasingly popular and important. Our two pilots have provided information and data that shows a demand for scooters for both recreation and transportation," said Mayor Jean Stothert.

Following a review of the proposals by both companies, a recommendation will be made to the mayor and the Omaha City Council.

2020 pilot program findings:

Number of rides: 36,283

Number of miles: 50,613

Average ride 1.46 miles, 18:26 minutes

Areas with greatest use: Downtown: 76% of all trips 27,374 total trips Midtown: 16%, 5,804 trips Aksarben: 6%, 2,178 trips Benson: 2% 156 trips Dundee: 2%, 677 trips



2019 pilot program findings:

Number of rides: 208,847

Number of miles: 235,007

Average ride 1.14 miles, 15:43 minutes

Areas with greatest use: Downtown: 72% of all trips 150,350 total trips Midtown: total trips 34,052, average 63 per day Aksarben: total trips 20,031 59 per day Benson 7,486 total trips 20 per day



