OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Are you smarter than this science wiz?

Meet Will Allpress. He is an incoming seventh grader in the Westside Community Schools District.

"I never thought I would compete in science, I thought I would just do it throughout my life," Will said.

Will competed in the National Science Bee last month in Florida—and he made it pretty far.

"When I got to the quarterfinals, it started getting into college level," Will said. "I barely got anything on that."

Keep in mind, he just graduated from Swanson Elementary School.

"We did so many things that actually mattered in the bee in the first place, especially biology," Will said.

Something he enjoyed.

"Learning about cells was really interesting, how even the tiniest of things can still have a bit of knowledge to what to do," Will said.

As for the easiest questions at the bee...

"A lot of the astronomy questions were easy because that's kind of my thing," Will said.

But what did he do to prepare for the big day?

"We did 30 minutes of Khan Academy a day, which helped a lot," Will said.

That in addition to the topics he learned in the classroom, his sixth-grade teacher said she hopes he continues to have this dedication.

"He continued to persevere and continued to study, it wasn't easy and the content he learned was on his own mostly. It is only so deep in the classroom. And he took those challenges and is always learning on his own and I hope that sticks with him from now on out," Marlo Tomich, a sixth-grade teacher at Swanson Elementary School, said.

As for what's next for Will, he said he hopes to compete again next year and will continue to follow his passion in the science field.

"That's kind of what I am trying to think about right now, at this point in my life, what interests me most and what seems fun," Will said.

It seems like we could all learn a thing or two from Will.

Will isn't all science. He likes to play video games with his friends and said he looks forward to relaxing the rest of the summer, now that the competition is over.

