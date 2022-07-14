Omaha Shriners are asking for donations for a food drive on Saturday

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — When times get tough, people need help and with record high inflation rates the amount of folks needing help continues to grow.

“Especially now, as you know the inflation factor is 9.1 just today. So the need is even more important,” said Bill German, Potentate of the Tangier Shrine in Omaha.

The Shriners of the Tangier Shrine of Omaha are no strangers to charitable causes.

The Shriners have funded and supported Shriner Children’s hospitals for more than 100 years and this weekend will be using that charitable spirit to make sure families here in Omaha have enough to eat.

“Saturday we are gonna have people drive by, pull in here and donate food for the needy. It goes to Together One which is a community food bank,” said German.

The Shriners are accepting all kinds of non-perishable foods at their drive on Saturday and said they won’t turn down any monetary donations as well.

It's a new endeavor for the already charitable organization and German says the Shriners are planning even more ways to give back to the community.

“We as (the) board of directors are committed to doing more this year than ever before and probably next year and the year after that too, we want to be more involved in the community,” said German.

If you would like to help the Shriners give back to the community you are encouraged to stop by their food drive at the Tangier Shrine at 2823 S 84th street from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 16.

