Omaha smoke shop alleged to be selling products with illegal THC content

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an Omaha cannabis store that is alleged to be selling products that were more potent than the .3% THC content.

Products with this high of a potency are not allowed in the state of Nebraska.

See the press release below:

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received information that cannabis stores in the Omaha metro area were potentially selling products that were more potent than the .3% THC content allowed by law.

An item was purchased by the DCSO narcotics unit from a “402 Smoke Shop & Vapes” location and sent to the lab for testing. The item tested above the legal limit. As a result, a search warrant was served at the location the item was purchased to further the investigation.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has worked together with members of the Omaha Police Department, Bellevue Police Department, Papillion Police Department, Lincoln Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol, Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, and the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office in this investigation.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and partner agencies recognize this case as a dangerous consumer protection issue.

The customers that are purchasing these products need to know that they could be purchasing items that contain a level of THC that is above the legal limit and thus may impair their judgment or ability to operate a motor vehicle.

DCSO is working with the Douglas County Attorney’s Office and the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office in determination of any potential criminal charges.

