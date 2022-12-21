Omaha Solid Waste collection canceled due to weather

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The City of Omaha announced in a press release that solid waste collections are canceled on Thursday and Friday.

Read the press release below:

The Public Works Department, Environmental Quality Division, announces that Solid Waste collections are being canceled on Thursday and Friday, December 22nd and 23rd, 2022, due to inclement weather and safety concerns.

Residents in the Thursday and Friday collection areas will be able to set out bagged and/or canned garbage in addition to their garbage cart(s) for collection next week. The additional garbage could cause some delays so residents should leave their materials out and available for collection. Any uncollected areas from today will also be able to set out additional materials next week.

Canceled or unfinished recycle collections this week will have to hold on to the recyclable materials until their next scheduled day of collection. Residents may use the City’s recycling drop-off locations, go to wasteline.org for information on those locations.

Missed collections may be reported to the Solid Waste Hotline at 402-444-5238 after 7:00 PM on the rescheduled collection day.

Citizens may sign up for notifications in two ways—

E-mail notification of impending solid waste collection holidays or service delays related to weather by going to join.wasteline.org.

The new solid waste app “Wasteline Omaha” available in the Apple App Store and Google Play.

