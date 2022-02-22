Omaha solid waste collections delayed due to weather

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — City officials announced Tuesday morning that solid waste collections are suspended in Omaha due to weather and safety concerns.

Collections will be delayed by one day this week. Tuesday's area will be collected on Wednesday, Wednesday’s area will be collected on Thursday, and so forth for the rest of the week.

Residents should make sure carts are set out by 6 a.m. on the rescheduled day of collection.

Missed collections can be reported to the Solid Waste Hotline at 402-444-5238 after 7 p.m. on the scheduled day of collection.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.