Omaha solid waste collections delayed due to weather

FILE PHOTO
Posted at 7:22 AM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 08:26:47-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — City officials announced Tuesday morning that solid waste collections are suspended in Omaha due to weather and safety concerns.

Collections will be delayed by one day this week. Tuesday's area will be collected on Wednesday, Wednesday’s area will be collected on Thursday, and so forth for the rest of the week.

Residents should make sure carts are set out by 6 a.m. on the rescheduled day of collection.

Missed collections can be reported to the Solid Waste Hotline at 402-444-5238 after 7 p.m. on the scheduled day of collection.

