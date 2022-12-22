Omaha Solid Waste to resume solid waste collection Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The City of Omaha will resume collection of solid waste on Saturday after incomplete collection routes and reported service issues from this past week.

Read the press release below:

The Public Works Department, Environmental Quality Division, announces that Solid

Waste incomplete collection routes and reported service issues from the Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday service areas (December 19, 20, and 21) will be collected on Saturday December 24th and to please have the carts at their normal set out location for collection.

Additionally, for excess recycling materials, residents my use the City’s recycling drop off locations.

Go to Wasteline.org for information on these locations.

As a reminder, missed collections may be reported to the Solid Waste Hotline at 402-444-5238 after 7:00PM on the scheduled collection day.

Citizens may sign up for notifications in two ways—

E-mail notification of impending solid waste collection holidays or service delays related to weather by going to join.wasteline.org.

The new solid waste app “Wasteline Omaha” available in the Apple App Store and Google Play.



