Omaha South High briefly placed on lockdown Thursday morning; all clear given after OPD search

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — There was a large police presence at Omaha South High on Thursday morning as the school was placed on lockdown for about 45 minutes. Omaha Police completed two searches of the campus and then an 'all clear' was given and the lockdown was lifted.

This is a developing story.

Here is the letter that was sent to families and staff

Dear South High Staff and Families:

We wanted to let you know about a situation that occurred today. At approximately 8:15 a.m., law enforcement received a report of concern for South High. Law enforcement contacted our school and we immediately went into lockdown.

Officers arrived at our school and thoroughly searched the building. The school remained in lockdown while officers completed a second search. After approximately 45 minutes the lockdown was lifted and we were given the all clear.

During a lockdown, all classroom doors are locked, lights are turned off and students are out of sight of any corridor windows.

We take these matters very seriously. We continue to work with District Safety and our law enforcement partners to investigate the incident. We will have additional officers onsite throughout the day.

All students and staff are safe. We are sharing this message to ensure open communication with our families. The safety of students and staff is our top priority. All schools in our district regularly practice safety drills, including lockdown procedures.

We know today's events may have been concerning for student and we will have counselors available to talk with students.

If you have any questions, please call our office at 531-299-2780.

We appreciate your continued support of South High and Omaha Public Schools.

Sincerely,

Jodi Pesek

