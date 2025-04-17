Omaha spree killer Nikko Jenkins changes decision about wanting to be executed

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — After asking to be executed just last month, Nikko Jenkins now said he doesn't.

Jenkins was in court, Thursday where he was expected to tell the judge he wants to end his post-conviction appeals, but he showed up over video and changed his mind.

Jenkins appeared emotionless and often closed his eyes during Thursday's hearing.

His attorneys tell KMTV they don't know why Jenkins changed his mind.

"It doesn't come as a shock to me really at all," said David Tank, Nikko Jenkins' attormey. "Nikko is a really unpredictable person as a function of his mental illness, so I just am not surprised."

For the last week, his attorneys have been trying to get in contact with him, to which they say Jenkins has not been receptive.

A three-judge panel sentenced him to death back in 2017.

He killed four people in a 10-day span in 2013. The murders began just after he was serving more than 10 years for two carjackings and assaults.

As for what comes next, the judge still has to rule on other motions filed by the defense before his post-conviction appeals can move forward.

