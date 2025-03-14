Omaha spree killer Nikko Jenkins sends letter asking to carry out death penalty

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A court filing shows Omaha spree killer Nikko Jenkins asking the Douglas County District Court to carry out the death penalty.

Jenkins' court-appointed attorney, Brian Munnelly, said he was surprised to see Jenkins willingly ask for an execution date. It's something he said Jenkins has never mentioned before.

"I look at this as just another ongoing inconsistent behavior that is just due to his mental illness," said Munnelly.

Jenkins sent the request in this handwritten note filed this week.

A three-judge panel sentenced him to death in 2017.

A jury convicted him for killing four people in a 10-day span in August 2013. The murders began just days after serving more than 10 years in prison for two carjackings and assaults.

While Jenkins might want an execution date, he's probably going to have to wait. Right now, he and ten others are held on death row, and the last execution was in 2018.

Jenkins has a court date on April 17 to drop an appeal in his case. If that dismissal is granted, it clears the way for the state Supreme Court to determine if Jenkins should have an execution date.

