Omaha startup receives funding from Google's Latino Founders Fund

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Being a mom and a career woman can be a lot to juggle. But in Adriana Basulto’s case, she found the right employer at the right time.

"When I had young kids, I had a lot of support," she said. "Having access to a childcare center, flexibility in my schedule, I know how impactful that is."

The experience led her to start Maxwell right here in Omaha. It’s an app employers can use that provides benefits and other support to their employees. Basulto said employers can put money into an employee's account set up through the app.

"That money they can use within the app," she said. "They (can) find life work solutions related to childcare, pets, access to gyms, mental health subscriptions, all those neat benefits you hear very large companies using we make that possible."

Basulto’s app is open to employers of all industries but mainly focuses on those in the healthcare field. Basulto said her app provides "moments of joy" for users. She said women, single parents and people of color tend to have a lot on their shoulders and will benefit most.

"I wanted to see that change," Basulto said.

Her idea got the attention of Google and in July summer she received $150,000 in grant funding from the tech giant, as part of their Latino Founders Fund.

Basulto said it's money others who look like her don’t always see.

"Unfortunately, less than 2% of capital invested in companies goes to Latinos and Latinas in the U.S. This is a big deal that they’re putting money behind companies that they can see are solving a real problem."

As great as the funding is for her, the impact of the recognition she says goes beyond.

"I have three kids two girls one boy and I hope that they can see many examples of other Latina’s out there of what they can be whether it’s running a startup or being a judge or whatever it may be."

Basulto has lived in Omaha for the past 20 years. She said she would like to one day work with some of the bigger names in healthcare here in Omaha such as CHI Health or Nebraska Medicine.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.