Omaha State of the City address by Mayor Jean Stothert

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert delivered the State of the City address on Tuesday afternoon.
In a wide-ranging speech she covered:
- Public safety
- Development of the streetcar
- Changes to the Omaha Public Library
- Homelessness
- The city's climate action plan
- Development funding for North and South Omaha
- Lead removal in the Northeast Omaha Superfund site
Watch here or on our Facebook page
Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.
Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.