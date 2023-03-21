Watch Now
Omaha State of the City address by Mayor Jean Stothert

Posted at 1:04 PM, Mar 21, 2023
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert delivered the State of the City address on Tuesday afternoon.

In a wide-ranging speech she covered:

  • Public safety
  • Development of the streetcar
  • Changes to the Omaha Public Library
  • Homelessness
  • The city's climate action plan
  • Development funding for North and South Omaha
  • Lead removal in the Northeast Omaha Superfund site

