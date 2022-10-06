Omaha Steaks helping Hurricane Ian victims in Ft. Myers

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A week and a day after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, Omaha Steaks was mobilizing to help.

It's sending thousands of servings of steaks, pork chops, burgers, beef jerky, and beef sticks to Florida.

Omaha Steaks partnered with an organization called Mercy Chefs that will prepare the food. They’ve set up in a church in hard-hit Fort Myers.

“It's one less thing for them to worry about,” said Todd Simon, CEO of Omaha Steaks. “They've got so many things on their mind right now, so if they can get a good meal to give them energy and lift their spirits at this difficult time, we want to be there to help.”

Another Omaha-based organization, Cannonball Express, has donated its services to help transport the food to Florida.

The truck is scheduled to arrive in Fort Myers by this weekend.

