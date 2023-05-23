Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Omaha Steaks makes food bank donation worth about $400,000

The company wanted to make a positive difference for people experiencing hunger. As the president of the food bank explained, protein can be expensive and less available.
Posted at 5:41 PM, May 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-23 18:41:54-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Steaks made a big donation on Tuesday: about $400,000 worth of food to Food Bank for the Heartland.

That amounts to 14,000 pounds worth of steak, sides, poultry, pork and seafood. The company wanted to make a positive difference for people experiencing hunger. As the president of the food bank explained, protein can be expensive and less available.

“Protein items, I can't stress enough how much we need protein items. And to be able to have someone like Omaha Steaks say 'Hey, y'know, we're going to help.' That goes a long way in helping us in our mission work,” said President and CEO Brian Barks.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018