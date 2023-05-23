Omaha Steaks makes food bank donation worth about $400,000

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Steaks made a big donation on Tuesday: about $400,000 worth of food to Food Bank for the Heartland.

That amounts to 14,000 pounds worth of steak, sides, poultry, pork and seafood. The company wanted to make a positive difference for people experiencing hunger. As the president of the food bank explained, protein can be expensive and less available.

“Protein items, I can't stress enough how much we need protein items. And to be able to have someone like Omaha Steaks say 'Hey, y'know, we're going to help.' That goes a long way in helping us in our mission work,” said President and CEO Brian Barks.

