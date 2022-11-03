Omaha Steaks to 'Give Joy' this Holiday season

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Steaks announced a plan to "give joy" this holiday season on Thursday.

The company set up a town hall meeting for employees and told everyone present.

All full-time, permanent team members are encouraged to spread holiday cheer by choosing someone to give an Omaha Steaks product cooler to ahead of Thanksgiving.

One employee says he's not surprised the company decided to do this.

“Omaha Steaks has always been a family-oriented company, and that's one of the things that I love most about it. And when they do something like this it really makes you feel like part of the family,” said employee Ryan Lamar.

Some of the guidelines include recipients who have experienced hardship, put others before themselves or are frontline workers.

