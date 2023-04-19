Omaha STEM nonprofit suffered vandalism late last year, now needs Do Good Days volunteers

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — For Jim Clements, executive director of Made New Makerspace, the story began days after Thanksgiving last year. He received a phone call from a neighbor that drove past his mobile trailer.

"They were driving through the lot and saw the doors on our trailer open," he said. "Sure enough, our trailer had been broken into."

Clements said thieves cut off locks on the trailer's windows so they could get inside. They stole TVs and computer equipment and damaged windows, shelving and other TVs. He estimated repair costs at $5,000.

The nonprofit uses the mobile trailer to expose more kids to STEM (Science Technology Engineering Medicine) using tools like laser engravers and 3-D printers.

"We love making those connections and bringing families and kids into the world of STEM." He said.

The nonprofit has teamed up with Share Omaha for this year's Do Good Days. Its focus is on creating volunteer opportunities across the metro. Clements hopes people will give their time to help fix up the trailer.

"I’m very hopeful people will see this and say 'Hey, I want to get involved," he said.

With the community’s help, Clements hopes he can turn a negative into a positive.

"It really takes a community to make this work," He said.

The volunteer event will be held at the Made New Maker space at 5366 F St. Saturday from 9 am - 3 pm.

Learn more: shareomaha.org/dogooddays

