Omaha street renamed in honor of Symone Sanders

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An Omaha native who worked her way to a role in national politics now has another achievement to celebrate.

Symone Sanders, the former spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris, now has her name on a street sign at 22nd and Sprague.

It's even more significant because it's the street she grew up on.

"I think it is very important that the children in our community know that the successful people that they see on television, the folks that read about in magazines, those people don't just live somewhere else and have a different set of experiences. They too can be those folks, those people are birthed from the same experiences they're birthed from, right here in north Omaha," said Sanders.

Sanders said she was humbled to be honored in the community that shaped her.

