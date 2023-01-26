Omaha Streetcar Authority launches new website Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, the Omaha Streetcar Authority launched, "On Track," an informational website made to assist in answering questions and providing project updates along with other information to the public about the streetcar.

The streetcar will be built down Farnam Street, from 10th to 42nd Streets. It is expected to cost from $225 to $306 million and the city says there will be no tax increase to pay for it. The streetcar is expected to be completed by 2026.

For more information about the streetcar, visit the new website: omahastreetcar.org.

For additional information:

Omaha Streetcar Authority discusses future of streetcar

Omaha City Council approves $440 million worth of bonds for streetcar

Omaha City Council approves $440 million worth of bonds for streetcar

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.