OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Streetcar Authority took another step toward a future streetcar in downtown Omaha on Monday.

It approved a resolution for an initial version of the Operations and Maintenance plan. The document is intended to include details like how many cars there will be, staffing, the schedule, the route and even the stops and the desired frequency.

"It's very comprehensive and it will be a work in progress, really forever," said Jay Noddle, president of the Omaha Streetcar Authority.

White this is still the initial document, it is a plan that Noddle referred to as the future owner's manual.

"It was important to approve something today so that the public and the board and the team all know the work that needs to be done, what will ultimately be included in great detail in an operations and maintenance plan," Noddle said.

Noddle said it is also an essential document required by the state for its annual audits of the streetcar system. He said the 60% drawings are underway along with several other efforts, as the project moves forward.

"There is another effort underway to retain an independent cost estimator, so that as we get farther into the project, we'll have a design team's cost estimate, we'll a construction team's cost estimate and then we will have an independent third party," Noddle said.

He also said a request for proposal (RFP) for the cars is about ready to be sent.

"Later this year we should receive bids from car manufacturers," Noddle said.

He added there is some physical work happening right now, along the route, to help identify where the utility lines are located but said they remain on schedule.

