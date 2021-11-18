Omaha students get a glimpse of the job market at Intern Omaha Expo

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Hundreds of high schoolers got to sample the job market firsthand at the University of Nebraska Omaha’s Scott Conference Center on Thursday at the LinkedIn Lounge event which was part of the Intern Omaha Expo.

Companies like Baxter, Werner Enterprises, United Way and LinkedIn offered interviews for interested students.

A representative from Werner Enterprises shared why she thinks it's an important event for Omaha students.

"It's so important to reach out to these students, especially at a young age, so that they can get to know what it's like to interview, what it's like to work — because there are a ton of opportunities out there right now,” said Werner Enterprises Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Partner Yesenia Madera.

A total of 37 Omaha businesses participated in the expo.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.