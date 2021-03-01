Omaha stylists open mobile grooming salon for men

In March, we celebrate Women's History Month and what better way to celebrate than to highlight the women-owned businesses in our area?

I had the pleasure of speaking with two Omaha stylists who decided to take a leap of faith after not being able to go to work.

For weeks during the pandemic, instead of going back to their jobs, they decided to open their own mobile grooming salon for men called Good Life Grooming For Men. Sometimes the pressure of hard times will form something quite special.

"It was just a lot, and it was like, if we are already putting in all this work and we've already kind of done it for someone else, let's do something for us,” said Keighley Harrison, co-owner and stylist.

With lots of down time during the pandemic, two best friends had the idea of buying a camper and creating Omaha’s very first mobile grooming salon for men.

"We bought a camper, and we had to somehow turn it into a salon, with zero construction background,” said stylist and co-owner Branda Blundell. “We had all of these power tools from her boyfriend, and my brother, and people you know want to help us here and there, but every single day we are the ones full-time building it and making it happen. So you might not know what the tool is called, but you figure out what the tool does and it gets the job done."

This was a project they built from the ground up.

"Honestly as a person, I feel so much more empowered than I did before. I wake up in the morning and I'm like, ‘You know, I didn't know I could do this before, but I built a whole camper, so I can, I can, I got it," said Harrison.

The project started off as just something fun they could do together. Being women-owned and operated, or the first mobile grooming salon in the area, was never the goal or something they thought about until now.

"We're starting to network and you just meet a lot of business owners, and the majority of them are guys. And so now when you have all of these friends and girls who are telling you that you're an inspiration that's just like overwhelming with joy. It makes me feel really good, and I mean you have to go for it because we are all stronger than what we thought," said Blundell.

The stylists have come across some bumps in the road with weather, finding a place to park, and just getting their story out there.

"We're slowly starting to build, and that that feels really good,” said Blundell.

So what exactly can you expect from a mobile grooming salon?

"We focus on men's grooming and we do everything from detailed haircuts, beard trims, all of that good stuff,” Blundell said. “Shampoos, we've got steamed towels, nose, ear, eyebrow waxing. So were kind of like an a la carte, groom the guy and make them look great."

GOOD LIFE GROOMING FOR MEN

Website: Good Life Grooming For Men

Phone: 402-669-1744

E-Mail: glgformen@gmail.com

Instagram: Good Life Grooming For Men

