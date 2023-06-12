Omaha Summer Arts Festival wraps up its 49th year on Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Sunday was the last day of the 49th annual Omaha Summer Arts Festival. This year, artists across the country came to the great plains to showcase their talents in Aksarben Village.

More than 130 artists put on a diverse display of art, music, and culinary experiences over the weekend.

Booths were full of vendors that lined the streets to sell fine arts and crafts. That included paintings, jewelry, sculptures and much more.

This year's festival also included several new partners that provided unique opportunities to display and support the artwork of local artists here in the metro.

“Having people see my work is important because it allows me to talk about my work. It allows me to share my work. It allows me to get other people's viewpoints and I think that's one of the most important things as an artist,” said Keith Buswell, printmaker.

If you missed any of the incredible art on display at this year's festival you can head to summer-arts dot org for a full list of the artist that participated in this year's festival

