OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — There are a lot of reasons people get tattoos.

Some tattoos are about personal expression and some are about sending a message.

“I realize the hanger represents a thing about abortion but it's, more importantly, a choice tattoo. You choose to get a tattoo just like you should choose to have your own reproductive rights. You should choose to be able to do whatever you want to your body, ” said Johnna McCreary.

Johnna McCreary is a tattoo artist and Co-Owner of Liquid Courage tattoo shop in Omaha.

McCreary, like the thousands of women who have taken to the streets to protest the Supreme Court’s decision, decided she would turn her anger into action

“I walked in here and Martin, who is doing the tattoos today, I said what are you doing today? Well, I’m tattooing people. I said you are gonna save me some time because you are gonna put a coat hanger on me because I am so mad about what is going on right now,”

On Tuesday Liquid Tattoo held a Women’s right to choose flash day.

Folks could walk in and request one of the hangers and all of the proceeds from the tattoos will go to the National Network of Abortion funds.

The tattoos themselves were simple but carried an unmistakable message, the anger will remain as long as women aren’t allowed to choose what to do with their bodies.

“This isn’t about nice or pretty, it's about rage. When we look at these tattoos I want you to remember this. I want you to remember that it's ok and you have every right to be angry at what’s going on in the world,” said McCreary.

