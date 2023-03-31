Omaha team packs medical supplies to send to West Africa

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A team in Omaha spent Friday morning packing up hundreds of pounds of medical supplies that will be sent to Togo in West Africa.

They'll be used to support a health center established by global partners in hope two years ago. The group is hoping to expand the practice there and start doing surgeries.

3 News Now spoke to a retired physician consulting with the organization who says she learns something every time she goes to the countries they serve.

“It's just a completely different universe. They don't have a lot of training. They don't have a lot of money. They don't have a lot of supplies and equipment. And so the people where we go are very good at using their ingenuity to fix problems. So whenever I go someplace and I see how they're solving the problems that I deal with every day in the operating room, I'm just astounded,” said retired physician Coleen Stice.

It'll take about 45 days for the supplies to get to Togo.

Stice will go with a team in June to help unload. The supplies were donated by companies, organizations and even people from Togo that live in Omaha.

