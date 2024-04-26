Omaha teen sentenced for 2022 baseball bat beating of North Omaha man

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The 16-year-old responsible for the 2022 manslaughter of a 62-year-old North Omaha man has been sentenced to a minimum of nearly 40 years behind bars.

16-year-old Joshua Hammond Jr. was sentenced Wednesday in the District Court of Douglas County for the Oct. 31, 2022 attack that resulted in the death of Daniel Price. The two-count conviction in resulted in 19 to 20 years for manslaughter, and 25 to 35 years for using a weapon to commit a felony.

According to our media partners at The Omaha World-Herald, Price offered help to a group of teenagers who he thought needed assistance in jumpstarting their car, not knowing it was stolen, near his home in the Bemis Park neighborhood. Hammond struck Price with a baseball bat while Price was chatting with another member of the group.

The Omaha Police Department initially received a call for a downed party, and found Price unconscious and unresponsive.

He died on Nov. 12, 2022. The case was upgraded from assault to homicide as a result.

Suspects hadn’t been taken into custody yet at that time, and an enhanced $25,000 CrimeStoppers reward was offered for any information that led to the suspect’s arrest. Within a month, OPD announced the arrests of five minors between the ages of 13 and 16 with charges that varied in their severity: two 13-year-old girls were charged with accessory to a felony (murder) and tampering with evidence, a 13-year-old and 16-year-old were charged with accessory to a felony (murder) with the 16-year-old also facing a probation violation, and the then-15-year-old Hammond charged as an adult with murder and using a weapon to commit a felony.

Hammond pleaded no contest to the manslaughter and the weapons charge on Feb. 24. He will receive credit for time served for just over 500 days, with the sentences running consecutively to one another.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.