Omaha teen to face murder trial as an adult in shooting death of 14-year-old

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A teen charged in the December shooting death of a 14-year-old girl in Omaha will stand trial as an adult.

A judge on Tuesday ordered a 16-year-old from Omaha to stand trial on first-degree murder and three firearms counts.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that a police detective at the teenager's arraignment Tuesday testified that several witnesses identified him as the shooter in the Dec. 22 killing of Isabella Santiago.

Police have said Santiago was in the back of a car driven by her stepbrother when another car pulled up and someone inside started shooting at them. Santiago, who was hit, was driven to a nearby fire station, then taken by paramedics to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

