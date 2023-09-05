Omaha teenager hit by car, injured seriously Monday night

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, at approximately 8 p.m., a teenager was hit by a car near Benson Park on Military Avenue.

Omaha Police believe the boy may have gone into the street to retrieve a basketball but didn't look before stepping into the road.

The initial 911 call was for traumatic injuries, but once the teen was assessed to be taken to the hospital, his injuries were downgraded to "serious.”

