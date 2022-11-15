Omaha to get new airline and nonstop flights to Minneapolis

According to a news release from the Omaha Airport Authority:

Minneapolis-based Sun Country Airlines will become Eppley Airfield’s eighth airline when they begin twice-weekly service between Omaha and Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport (MSP) starting Friday, May 26, 2023.

Flights will operate on Mondays and Fridays. The schedule for the new service is as follows:

Minneapolis to Omaha Omaha to Minneapolis

Depart: 4:05 PM Depart: 6:10 PM

Arrive: 5:15 PM Arrive: 7:23 PM

*Schedule is subject to change.

Sun Country will fly this new route with a Boeing 737-800 aircraft seating 186 passengers. The flights will operate during the peak summer travel period between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day.

Flights are available for purchase beginning today through Sun Country’s website, www.suncountry.com.

