Omaha to host 5th annual Tattoo Arts Festival at CHI Health Center

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A press release announced the Omaha Tattoo Arts Festival 2023 will take place at CHI Health Center featuring special guests from Ink Master and FAME Tattoos

Omaha Tattoo Arts Festival 2023 will take place Jan. 13 through Jan. 15. Tickets are only sold at the door for this show. It is $20 a day or $40 for a 3-day pass. Admission is free for children under 12.

It will feature Aaron Is from Ink Master seasons 5 and 9 and Jake Parsons from Ink Master season 13. Omar Gonzalez from FAME Tattoos will also be featured. It also features many other artists and vendors.

For more information visit: villainarts.com.

