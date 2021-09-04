Omaha to sign a sister city agreement with Carlentini, Sicily

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha will be joining into a sister city friendship agreement with Carlentini, Sicily. Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said the friendship agreement provides an opportunity for cultural education and business partnerships.

This is the first step before starting a formal sister-city relationship.

Omaha has a rich Italian presence which makes up the fourth-largest ethnic group in the city. More than two-thirds of Omaha’s Italian population actually descended from Carlentini immigrants.

“This formal agreement, as with our other sister cities, just brings us closer to what's going on in the rest of the world. I think, in Omaha, it's becoming more diverse and I think we need to really celebrate that diversity,” said Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert.

The virtual signing ceremony will be held on Sept. 22 at the Durham Museum which also has some historical ties. Many of the first immigrants from Carlentini worked at Union Pacific Railroad in the early 1900s.

Read more in the city's release:

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.