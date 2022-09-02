Omaha trash, recycling pickup delayed next week due to Labor Day

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Public Works Department says garbage, yard waste and recyclable material collection will be delayed by one day next week due to Labor Day.

Normal Monday materials should be set out for collection on Tuesday, Tuesday materials on Wednesday, and Wednesday materials set out on Thursday. Normal Thursday collections will be picked up on Friday and Friday’s collections will be on Saturday, September 10th, 2022.

Materials must be set out for pick up no later than 6 a.m. on collection day.

Collections return to normal Monday through Friday the week of Sept. 12 through Sept. 16.

Anyone with questions should contact the Environmental Quality Division Solid Waste information line at (402) 444-5238.

An answering service will be available during evenings, weekends and holidays through the same number. Citizens can sign up for e-mail notification of impending solid waste collection holidays or service delays related to weather by going to this website.

