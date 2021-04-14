Omaha Tribe of Nebraska seeing progress in getting better internet

MACY, Neb. (KMTV) - The Omaha Tribe of Nebraska has been struggling for years without a strong internet connection. But hope is coming in the form of Media King Communications, a service provider.

Media King is offering wireless speeds in an area where it is hard to find a good signal. A ribbon-cutting took place at the Omaha Indian Reservation to celebrate.

Tribe Chairman Everett Baxter Jr. looks at broadband as a necessity that most people take for granted.

"Our tribe has not quite had the technological areas that majority of communities get to have the luxury to," Baxter Jr. said.

Luckily, Media King will provide more options to his tribe.

"The goal is to provide options to our people, not just deal with one provider but also give the other advantages of having multiple," Baxter Jr. said.

William King is the CEO of Media King Communications. He leads the effort to connect the community.

"No one would reach out to the Native American community because that's just the way it is for black and red communities," King said.

King helped install four new service towers to provide wireless speeds of up to 100 mbps.

"They can do homework from home, work from home, they can do telemedicine. If they have a small business, they can get a small business up and running without a problem," King said.

For King, he's not just bringing connection. He's helping change lives, giving tribe members a level playing field.

"I don't know what greatness is going to happen but I know greatness is going to occur," King said.

Next week, an Open House will take place that's centered around the WiFi. This project is made possible by a grant from the State of Nebraska under a CARES-funded program.