Omaha trucking firm founder to pay nearly $487K in fines

Posted at 3:18 PM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 16:18:18-05

OMAHA, Neb. — The founder of a Nebraska trucking firm has agreed to pay a $486,900 fine to the federal government for purchasing large amounts of his company’s stock as a director without properly reporting it.

The Federal Trade Commission announced Wednesday that Clarence Werner, founder of the Omaha-based truckload carrier Werner Enterprises, Inc., reached the agreement to settle charges that he violated federal antitrust law.

Werner Enterprises is one of the top five trucking carriers in the United States. According to its website, the company has 13,000 employees, 8,000 trucks and 24,000 trailers.

Federal authorities say Werner exercised stock options in 2007, 2009, 2012 and 2019 to acquire shares of Werner Inc., but failed to make the proper federal filings required by law.

Werner Enterprises was founded in the 1956 by Werner himself, and moved from Council Bluffs in 1964 to Omaha, where its corporate headquarters are still located.

Werner Enterprises went public in 1986. Werner stepped down as executive chairman on May 31, 2020.

